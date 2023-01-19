Skip to main content

West Virginia Takes Down No. 14 TCU

Mountaineers upset Horned Frogs

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-7, 1-5) captured their first Big 12 Conference win Wednesday night with an 74-65 upset win over the 14th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3). 

2023-01-18 (1)
2023-01-18 (2)

West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson hit a baseline jumper to tie the game at two and capped a 9-0 Mountaineer run with a three to give WVU the early 9-2 lead. 

TCU cut the lead to four and was on the verge of getting back within a possession but consecutive steals from Kedrian Johnson and Erik Stevenson created easy opportunities for the Mountaineers, highlighted by Stevenson throwing an alley-oop to Emmitt Matthews Jr., surging a 13-3 Mountaineer run to grab a 24-10 lead at the midway point of the first half. 

West Virginia built a 17-point first half lead and took a 15-point advantage into halftime with seven Mountaineers adding to the 39-15 lead. Johnson led all scorers with 10 points and Jimmy Belle Jr. had 10 points and 10 rebounds. 

Jan 18, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joe Toussaint (5) shoots during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at WVU Coliseum.

Jan 18, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joe Toussaint (5) shoots during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at WVU Coliseum.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

West Virginia maintained its advantage until Emanuel Miller scored six-straight as part of an 8-0 TCU run to cut the deficit to nine, 56-47. 

Trey Mitchell picked up a technical foul after emphatically explaining to the official he was fouled on the turnover. TCU hit both free throws, but the Mountaineers forced a turnover and Matthews elevated for a two-handed slam to push the WVU lead back up to eight, 60-52 with seven minutes left to play in the game. 

Frustration was mounting for West Virginia and the Horned Frogs took advantage with an 8-2 run to get within two with just over five minutes remaining. 

However, West Virginia responded, starting with Bell hitting a pair of free throws, followed with a dunk, Toussiant with a tough contested jumper as the Mountaineers orchestrated a 10-2 run and finished with a 75-65 victory. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

DSC_9328
Basketball

WVU - TCU First Half Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett
Trey Mitchell
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs. TCU

By Christopher Hall
Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers receivers coach Blaine Stewart warms up players before the game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field.
Football

REPORT: Blaine Stewart to Join WVU Football Staff

By Christopher Hall
Joe Toussaint
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs. TCU

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19789249_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs TCU

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_8871
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. TCU

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19770008_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against TCU

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_8685
Basketball

Go-To Five Remain Illusive for Huggins

By Julia Mellett