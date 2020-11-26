West Virginia - VCU to Meet in the Semifinals of the Crossover Classic

Following the No. 15 West Virginia Mountaineers 79-71 win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits to advance to the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic semifinals, the VCU Rams punched their ticket into the semifinals after defeating the Utah State Aggies 85-69 Wednesday night.

Photo by Dave Eggen/Inertia

Utah State guard Brock Miller put the Aggies up seven midway through the second half, but VCU ripped off an 18-0 run in just over five minutes before coasting to the 85-69 victory.

VCU guard Nah'Shon Hyland led all-scorers with 23 points, and forward Vince Williams Jr. came off the bench and chipped in 15 points.

The Rams shot 52.8% (28-53) from the field, went 10-24 (41.7%) from three-point range, and was 86.4% at the free throw line.

Hyland is the only returning starter for the Rams. Another player of note, Kansas State transfer Levi Stockard III is also in the starting lineup. He had two points and a rebound on the night.

West Virginia is 1-1 all-time versus VCU. The Mountaineers won the first meeting over the Rams during the 1982-83 season 66-65 in overtime at the Charleston Civic Center, but VCU got revenge two seasons later in Richmond 72-60.

Tipoff is slated for 2:30 pm EST on ESPN.

