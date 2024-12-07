Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Wins the Battle and Pulls Away Late to Take Down Georgetown

The Mountaineers found themselves in an old Big East street fight and came out on top against the Hoyas.

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University forward Tucker DeVries
West Virginia University forward Tucker DeVries / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Morgantown, WV – West Virginia guard Javon Small led all scorers with 26 points while forward Tucker DeVries added 15 points and seven rebounds as the Mountaineers (6-2) defeated an old Big East rival Georgetown Hoyas (7-2) in the Big 12-Big East Battle 73-60 Friday night.

Georgetown guard Jayden Epps buried a three to begin the game but West Virginia guard Javon Small responded with three to spark a 7-0 run for the early four-point advantage.

Forward Drew Fielder reclaimed the Georgetown lead with a straightaway three and Epps hit his second from behind the arc to cap off a 9-0 Hoyas run for a 14-9 advantage at the 12:37 mark of the first half.

The Hoyas maintained its slim lead until a jumper from Small and then on the ensuing possession he delivered nice pass to Hansberry in transition for the lay-in to tie the game at 18.

Georgetown regained its narrow margin until Small buried a three from the top of the key to give West Virginia a one-point lead, but Epps followed with a wild three that banked in and began a 7-0 run for a 30-25 lead with 1:31 remaining in the half and the Hoyas held on to their advantage for a 30-28 lead at the half.  

Georgetown came out of the half with consecutive buckets to take a six-point lead but sophomore forward Amani Hansberry hit a pair of free throws to slow the momentum and a corner three from guard Toby Okani, followed by a three by forward Tucker DeVries made up an 8-2 run to tie the game at 36.

The Hoyas, again, went up a couple of possessions but then, West Virginia captured the momentum of the home crowd and constructed a 16-0 run with a host of Mountaineers contributing as WVU took a 55-43 lead at the 8:34 mark of the second half.

Georgetown answered with a 7-0 run to cut it to five, receiving a three from freshman forward Caleb Williams to end the five and a half minute scoring drought and Epps capped the run after he was gifted pair of free throws to cut the WVU lead to five, 55-50, with 5:18 remaining in the game.

Tucker DeVries put the Mountaineers up three with a straightaway three, then after Williams cut the lead to eight on a second chance opportunity three, Small banked in a three from the win and Okani followed with a dunk to seal the game with 1:04 left to play as the Mountaineers pulled away with the 73-60 victory.

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Basketball