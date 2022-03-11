Skip to main content

What Bob Huggins Said About Being Ejected + Loss to Kansas

WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media after Thursday's game.

Bruce Weber resigning

"I've known Bruce for a long time and he's always been a hard-working good guy. I think the job he did at K-State is commendable. I was there for a year, so I have a little bit of an understanding about it. He's had a great career. Some of us aren't blessed to walk into ready-made programs and I think Bruce is one of those guys. When you start where he started and you continue to move up the ladder and you get to a place like K-State, it's deserving for somebody he climbed his way through. The time comes for all of us to lay it down. I just didn't get the feeling that he was ready to do that yet."

Getting ejected

"I'm going to stand up for my guys. I have never not stood up for my guys. It is what it is."

What he thought of the game after being ejected

"They need to put bigger TVs in there. TVs are awfully small. We really had a hard time trying to get a true picture of what was going on with those dinky TVs they had in there. They really need to upgrade that system."

If tired legs had anything to do with slow start

"No, I don't. I could tell you a lot, but it wouldn't do me any good or West Virginia University any good, so I'll leave it at that."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Message to team after game

"We've got more games to play. We'll get home and have them rest up for a day or so and we'll get back at it and get ready to bring home a trophy. That's what we do, that's what we set our goals for every year. It's obviously not going to be for the one that we wanted, but it's going to be a trophy that is well worth bringing home."

If they want to play in NIT or CBI

"I think the question is do they want to play? And I asked them that and they want to play. They want to play and I enjoy coaching them. I certainly enjoy representing West Virginia University and the great state of West Virginia. So, anything we can do to represent that state and the people of that state, I'm all for."

If he was surprised he received the second technical so quickly

"I've done this for 45 years, I'm not surprised at much."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Mar 10, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Malik Curry (10) looks for an opening around Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the second half at T-Mobile Center.
Basketball

WATCH: Huggins, Curry and McNeil Kansas Postgame

By Christopher Hall46 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward David McCormack (33) handles the ball while defended by West Virginia Mountaineers guard Malik Curry (10) in the first half at T-Mobile Center.
Basketball

West Virginia's Big 12 Tournament run Derailed

By Christopher Hall2 hours ago
USATSI_17861933_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Ejected in 1st Half vs Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
Jan 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrates during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
USATSI_17862586_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Bruce Weber Resigns from Kansas State

By Schuyler Callihan7 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-02-19T111052.085
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan7 hours ago
USATSI_17197860_168388579_lowres
Football

West Virginia is 'In the Mix' for Former Georgia QB JT Daniels

By Schuyler Callihan7 hours ago
USATSI_17727143_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan9 hours ago