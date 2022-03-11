What Bob Huggins Said About Being Ejected + Loss to Kansas

Bruce Weber resigning

"I've known Bruce for a long time and he's always been a hard-working good guy. I think the job he did at K-State is commendable. I was there for a year, so I have a little bit of an understanding about it. He's had a great career. Some of us aren't blessed to walk into ready-made programs and I think Bruce is one of those guys. When you start where he started and you continue to move up the ladder and you get to a place like K-State, it's deserving for somebody he climbed his way through. The time comes for all of us to lay it down. I just didn't get the feeling that he was ready to do that yet."



Getting ejected

"I'm going to stand up for my guys. I have never not stood up for my guys. It is what it is."

What he thought of the game after being ejected

"They need to put bigger TVs in there. TVs are awfully small. We really had a hard time trying to get a true picture of what was going on with those dinky TVs they had in there. They really need to upgrade that system."

If tired legs had anything to do with slow start

"No, I don't. I could tell you a lot, but it wouldn't do me any good or West Virginia University any good, so I'll leave it at that."

Message to team after game

"We've got more games to play. We'll get home and have them rest up for a day or so and we'll get back at it and get ready to bring home a trophy. That's what we do, that's what we set our goals for every year. It's obviously not going to be for the one that we wanted, but it's going to be a trophy that is well worth bringing home."

If they want to play in NIT or CBI

"I think the question is do they want to play? And I asked them that and they want to play. They want to play and I enjoy coaching them. I certainly enjoy representing West Virginia University and the great state of West Virginia. So, anything we can do to represent that state and the people of that state, I'm all for."

If he was surprised he received the second technical so quickly

"I've done this for 45 years, I'm not surprised at much."

