What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Baylor

What it will take to get over the hump

"Well, we can't continue to miss shots, but I've told you that before. We can't continue to miss two-footers. We've got to be able to finish it around the rim. And we can't keep missing free throws, we can't keep turning the ball over. We took a little bit better care of the ball today than normal but when you're going to be close in almost every game, you can't afford those kind of mistakes."

Fouling

"It's a hard game to officiate. It's an extremely, extremely hard game to officiate. Our job is to go stop their penetration to the rim. Not to just turn and push us under the rim. That's our job. You can't blame what you don't do on other people."

Jose Perez being denied

"Extremely unfortunate. I don't know the whys and the where for's. I know this, you're talking about a kid who was a very good student in high school - who gave nobody problems or issues, who was recommended by his high school coach. He's very well thought of in New York. Rick Pitino recommended him as a player and a person. The truth of the matter is and I'll probably get in trouble for saying it, they don't know what the hell they're doing. I mean, they don't do what they're supposed to do so they get sued. That's a fact. Because they didn't do what they were supposed to do. And they thought they were high and mighty. And then when it got to the congressional level, they find out they were not that high and mighty. I'm against anything that hurts young people. I'm against anything that takes away a chance for a young person to succeed in life. This guy is a good student, he's a good kid. He's a good guy. We're not talking about bringing in Moses Malone. We're talking about bringing in a kid who was a small college player. I don't understand. I don't know why very educated adults would come to that decision."

If he's had conversations with Jose Perez about playing next year

"No, but I think it would be in his best interest. I know that he knows that the people at this university have done everything humanly possible to help him. He knows that and he has great appreciation for that. Now, where you go from there? Hell, I don't know. I mean, you put yourself in those shoes? Would you be upset? Of course. And when you totally take away the game that you love on top of all that? I don't know, man."

