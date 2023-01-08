What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Kansas

Missing shots

"We seemingly miss more two-footers than any team in American history. They won't make shots. We had shots. It wasn't like we didn't have shots. We just didn't make them. But it's hard to make a shot from two feet, four feet, or eight feet if you're not looking at where you're shooting it. And as much as we've talked about it and as much as we've drilled about it, we still don't look at the rim. It's hard to get in if you can't get it over the rim."

Gradey Dick

"Well, obviously he's really good. I don't know. Did he miss a shot? It didn't seem like he did."

How to fix the shots

You know, when you're flunking a class you study more. If you continue to don't make a shot, if you continue to not be consistent at the free throw line, if you continue consistently don't make shots from where you know you're going to get shots from, you're probably going to flunk the class. I don't know why it don't bother them when they miss shots. I mean you're not overexerting yourself shooting free throws, especially when you got managers in there rebounding for you. I thought we had solved that problem. Obviously, I was wrong again."

Jimmy Bell Jr. injury update

"I don't know. Jimmy's just not going to give up. There's something wrong. I don't know what it is."

Erik Stevenson's cold night shooting

"Cold? The best way when you're struggling to make a shot is to make a shot. Again, you're not going to break that by missing shots from two to five feet. Seeing the ball go in helps. I'm sure it helps.

Team's struggles

"I want so bad for us to be more than nationally relevant again because the people of West Virginia deserve it. We got as good and as competitive a fanbase as there is in America. We let them down again."

Where the team goes from here

"I'm not sure."

