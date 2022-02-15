Skip to main content

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Kansas State

WVU head coach Bob Huggins just finished up his radio postgame interview after falling to K-State.

West Virginia dropped to 14-11 on the season and 3-9 in Big 12 Conference play following Monday night's 78-73 road loss to Kansas State. Following the game, WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network.

Effort

"They played their butts off. I've got no issues with them."

What he was unhappy with

"How can I say this?...I want to go back and look at the film and see why certain things happened and why some other things happened with no consequence. I mean a good, hard look."

Defense

"I don't think anybody in the league has guarded the two little guys as good as we guarded them tonight."

Remaining positive

Read More

"As long as we continue on this trail, we're going to be okay. As I told them in there, we've got three league wins. We've got what, six games left? If we win five of them, we are in. No question."

On Sean McNeil's struggles

"Shots just aren't going in. It happens. I haven't fooled with Sean's shot because he's an elite shooter. I may give him a hint here and there."

Final thoughts

"We're going to get it turned. I feel a lot better today."

