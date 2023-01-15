Skip to main content

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Oklahoma

WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to discuss Sunday's loss.

"We're playing in the best league in the country. We've had some guys in and out with injuries and so forth. We're going to get them all put together and I think what the normal person doesn't understand, we've got freshmen - two very, very good freshmen but I can't play them now. I can't play them in hard spots right now. We've got two or threes sophomores that are going to be really good players. They're not quite there yet. We've got some transfers. We've got some junior college guys. And we've got some portal guys. I don't care who you are, if you put all that in a mixing pot it's going to take us a little while. Now, when everybody gets to clicking and understanding what one another does a little bit better, don't worry about us being 0-5. We're going to catch up fast."

Free throw struggles

"There's a lot of things you can think about. I don't know that any of them are the answer. I think the first thing people talk about particularly with guys that are or have been good free throw shooters, is fatigue. I don't know. I mean, I've had guys before that played the whole game every game. This is honestly a little bit of rust for us because we're coming off of a game and then we didn't do a whole lot the next day because I had to give them some rest. The NCAA says you got to give them a one-day-a-week rest. Well, that shouldn't say that and let people schedule games in a two-day window before you play again."

Erik Stevenson's shot near the end of the game

"No, he ran himself out of the shot. Erik's got so much confidence that at times, he thinks he can do things that I'm not sure LeBron [James] would have made that one. It was set up for him to come off and two guys to close the gate. But no, that's not the shot and I don't think that's the shot he wanted to shoot. But it definitely wasn't the shot everybody else wanted him to shoot. The whole deal was if you don't have a shot, turn it, drive it hard, pitch it."

Erik Stevenson's recent struggles 

Erik has not been well. Erik has spent a couple days in the hospital. That's not the usual Erik. He's been sick. There's a lot of stuff going around."

If Kedrian Johnson is close to being 100%

"I think he's close to being back. I could tell you a whole lot but I don't really want to get in that much trouble...this early."

