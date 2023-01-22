What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Texas

If turnovers were the only issue

"There's issues that I'm not at liberty to talk about. We had opportunities. But we've had opportunities in the other games we've lost too. We didn't seize opportunities. You can't turn the ball over 20 times. We talked about that earlier in the year...said we were going to fix it. We had it down to where we were maybe turning it over six times a game, which isn't good but it's way better than 20. And now we're back to 20 and not playing against pressure. We just throw the ball to the wrong team. Can't miss free throws. Particularly can't miss free throws when you're trying to catch up. We did that. If you want a recipe for losing, just go back and look at our last ten minutes."

How WVU played defensively

"Pretty much exactly what I thought. I mean, they had four of five days to prepare for us trapping ball screens like we did against TCU. Our rotations...we were just out there. We had no bounce. We didn't run through balls. We didn't rebound the ball the way we're capable of rebounding the ball. Jimmy getting in foul trouble hurts us...no doubt. Keddy [Johnson didn't play well. So, you're talking about the heart and soul of our team are those two guys. I thought Tre [Mitchell] gave us really good effort from there. I don't know what the rest of us were doing."



Level of disappointment

"It's frustrating. What kills me is, I set here and say we'll fix it. The people in the state of West Virginia, I told them I will fix it. And I thought we were on that road to fixing it and then, obviously, we're not. It's frustrating. I'm not the kind of person that wants to let people down. It hurts me to let people down and I feel like I've let the great fans in this state down. I mean, we had 14,100 some people here. To play like that? I would have thought we would be really jacked up for it. I didn't see a lot of emotion or enthusiasm."

Not playing Joe Toussaint much in the second half

"My fault. My fault. I was caught up in did we play Keddy too much? Should I have got him out a little bit more? And which one of our guys, Erik [Steveson] or Seth [Wilson] was going to make a shot? Because neither one of them were making shots. That's kind of what happened and that's my fault. 100% my fault. Joe deserves to play. Joe deserves to play a lot of minutes. We've got guys that played that don't deserve minutes. They haven't earned minutes

