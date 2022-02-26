What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Texas

The West Virginia Mountaineers lost a heartbreaker to the Texas Longhorns, 82-81.

Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network.

Below are a few quotes from the head coach.

On the difference in the game

"Timmy Allen scoring 26 points. That jumps out there front and center. We got out-rebounded again by 11."

Thoughts moving forward

"We've got two games to go and we plan on winning two games."

Curry's performance/end of game

"We can't continue to expect Malik to carry us. If that last one goes in, this streak stops. We just can't hardly get a break. The play under the basket, I mean, come on. They held him down."

Effort

"I don't think it was a lack of effort. It certainly could be a lack of knowledge in some places. Not a lack of effort."

On Malik Curry getting the last shot

"He was the one that made shots all day. I thought we got a good look. Unfortunately, Taz didn't shoot it as well as normal and Sean only took a couple of shots."

Sellout crowd

"This is what I dreamed about when I came back. Getting this place packed and giving us a boost. Can't say enough about the fans."

Final thoughts

"We're not dead yet. We're close, but we're not dead yet."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.