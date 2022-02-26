Skip to main content

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Texas

WVU head coach Bob Huggins discusses Saturday's loss.

The West Virginia Mountaineers lost a heartbreaker to the Texas Longhorns, 82-81.

Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network.

Below are a few quotes from the head coach.

GameSummaryBB_2-26-22

On the difference in the game

"Timmy Allen scoring 26 points. That jumps out there front and center. We got out-rebounded again by 11."

Thoughts moving forward

"We've got two games to go and we plan on winning two games."

Curry's performance/end of game

"We can't continue to expect Malik to carry us. If that last one goes in, this streak stops. We just can't hardly get a break. The play under the basket, I mean, come on. They held him down."

Read More

Effort

"I don't think it was a lack of effort. It certainly could be a lack of knowledge in some places. Not a lack of effort."

On Malik Curry getting the last shot

"He was the one that made shots all day. I thought we got a good look. Unfortunately, Taz didn't shoot it as well as normal and Sean only took a couple of shots."

Sellout crowd

"This is what I dreamed about when I came back. Getting this place packed and giving us a boost. Can't say enough about the fans."

Final thoughts

"We're not dead yet. We're close, but we're not dead yet."

USATSI_17569023_168388579_lowres (2)
Basketball

Feb 26, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Andrew Jones (1) celebrates a made three pointer during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum.
USATSI_17569813_168388579_lowres (1)
Untitled design - 2022-02-25T181624.688
Jan 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) shoots over West Virginia Mountaineers forwards Pauly Pauli (1) and Jalen Bridges (11) during the first half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center.
USATSI_17438937_168388579_lowres
USATSI_17439076_168388579_lowres
USATSI_17438822_168388579_lowres
