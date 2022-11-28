Skip to main content

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Florida

WVU head coach Bob Huggins spoke to the media about tonight's win.

Overall thoughts on the win

"Obviously I thought we played really well. Thought we played really well first half and then kind of got a little loose, so I think by and large we played pretty well."

Thoughts on doubling up Florida on the glass

"We've got to continue to get better. Rebounding's got to continue to get better and we've got to take better care of the ball."

Jimmy Bell starting to come along

"I think he and Mo [Wague] both are. They're getting more and more comfortable. They know their roles better."

More on Jimmy Bell

"Everything. I mean, he has great feet. But he moves feet really well to stay in front of people. He's scoring it around the goal which he didn't do when we first got him. He's scoring around the goal now. He's using his body, shielding defenders with his body. He's doing a really good job."

Difference between this year and last year

"We got different guys. We got guys that want to win. I mean, they want to make a run."

If this was a statement win

"I mean, you hope that it helps you nationally. Our goal is to go to the NCAA Tournament and win in the NCAA Tournament and the easiest way to do that is get a higher seed. So, we need to play like this all the time."

If the offense has been consistent

"No. We bounce it too much. We don't share the ball enough."

How important this win was

"I think they're all important. What we want to do is do a good job so we're seeded where we need to be and we're doing the things we need to do when we hit the conference schedule because that's brutal. We've got to clean up the stuff that we're not doing well right now."

