What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Navy

If there was any benefit to playing against Navy's zone defense

"Well, nobody will know what we're doing that's for damn sure. Everything we were supposed to run, we didn't run. I thought it was good for our guys to play against somebody that plays that hard. They really do compete."

Playing different lineup combinations

"Kobe [Johnson] deserves more playing time. Seth [Wilson] deserves more playing time. You know, JoJo [Harris] is getting so much better. That guy for a freshman gets a lot done. For anybody, he gets a lot done. Just trying to get guys playing time. James [Okonkwo] needs playing time. Mo [Wague] needs playing time. It's hard to get them playing time when they don't do what they're supposed to do because everybody else gets out of whack. But we've got to keep playing those guys as long as we can."

Slow start in second half resembling the second half versus Xavier

"Part of it is we haven't played a whole lot together...yet. I mean, we've got guys from all over the place. And so you've got guys who have been taught different things than what we're trying to teach them and you know how that goes. They do it for a while as long as you're staying on top of them and then when you get away from them they go back to whatever it is that they're more comfortable with. I think that's without a question a part of it."

More consistency defensively

"Ronnie [Everhart] and Larry [Harrison] have been on me about we've got to work more on ball screens and I'm like what difference does it make if they're going to let people pivot into us? What difference does it make if you're allowed to have your feet outside your shoulders? What difference is it going to make? Because that's not the rule. The rule is, your feet have to be under your shoulders. Have you ever seen a screen where their feet were under their shoulders? I haven't."

If he wants to play Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint together more often

"It's scary to have both of them out there at the same time because if you get one of them in foul trouble, you have no sub. Unless we're going to play the freshman, who is really not ready yet. That's why I played Kobe, at the end, I played him at point guard. Because we need another guy. And I think Kobe, with his size, maybe could bother some point guards because he's got really good feet."

