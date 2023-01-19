What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over TCU

What getting back in the win column does for the confidence of this team

"I hope a lot. I got them together after the Oklahoma game and I said, fellas, we're going home for three of four. Let's just go win four and all of a sudden we're 4-5 and it looks a whole lot different and go from there."

Jimmy Bell's performance

"I thought Jimmy was terrific. Jimmy is a guy who really cares. He's a guy who works really hard. When you think about a guy who came in here and lost the weight that he lost in order to be able to play and his skill level has gotten so much better. His junior college coach told Ron [Everhart], he said, tell Huggs I was wrong. I told him there was no way he'd be able to score for you and look what he's doing. He works. He puts time in. He really competes. He wants to be good."

Bell making free throws

"Well, it's because he puts time in. It's a heck of a coincidence that the guys that put time in are better than the guys that don't."

How he kept the guys' heads up when TCU made their run

"They were good in the huddle. They were probably better than I was. Keddy [Johnson] has been great. Keddy is without question our leader. He's the guy that I really think runs the show. He was good. Joe [Toussaint] was good. I thought our bench was good. I think it was just those guys and then I think the other guys kind of get on board when they see those guys are still enthusiastic and talking about winning the game."

Effort being there despite recent struggles

"At 0-5 and even losing at Oklahoma, they were never b*tching, they were never down. They were, hey, let's go get the next one. We can win. You know. We can make a run. And I got them together and said fellas, we're going to play three at home and certainly a winnable away game. I mean, let's go make a run. 4-5 sounds a lot better than 0-9 I'll tell you that."

How much Joe Toussaint meant late in the game

"Joe is one of the guys that's made plays all year. Joe has kept us in games we otherwise would not have been in. Joe has never been the problem."

How DerMarr Johnson can help

"He's already helped us. Our guys are over stretching and he's just kind of fooling around and he walks out to the WV out in the middle of the floor and drains about six straight that didn't even hit the rim. And they're going like, 'wow'. And they know he was the fifth pick in the draft. They know he was the National High School Player of the Year. They know he had an NBA career in spite of the fact that he had a car wreck that he was lucky to be able to do what he's doing now. They understand that. They know that. And he's a great person. He's got experience to be where a lot of those guys would like to be."

More on Johnson

"I'm excited about this. I'm excited about the fact that he can go into D.C. and everyone knows him. I'm not embarrassed to say we have not done a very good job in D.C. I think Gale [Catlett] did a much better job in D.C. than we did. We didn't do a good job of that at all. And you think about the players that have come through here from D.C...we need to get in there and do a better job. He's as good a guy that can go in there and help us do that."

