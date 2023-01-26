What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Texas Tech

Dominating on the boards

"Who said it was easy? Like everybody else does, we spend time on it. We didn't do a whole lot of anything different from what we normally do."

Bench scoring 50 points

"James [Okonkwo] has been getting better and better. He made some huge plays for us. Mo [Wague] is getting better and better. They're two guys that haven't played very much. James was a tennis player. He got too big for tennis. This is Mo's second year in basketball, so they've got a lot to learn. They're eager to learn. Jimmy [Bell Jr.] didn't have one of Jimmy's better games, so it gave them an opportunity to play more."

Getting the first Big 12 road win in a long time

"Well, we've actually had a chance to have a few more and we gave it away. Hopefully, we're learning this portal thing and transfer and all that, it takes a while to be able to put guys together. I think we're starting to come together a little bit better. Seth [Wilson] stepped up for us. I think it just takes more time than obviously, we anticipated and more time than what most people anticipate."

Taking 35 three-point shots

"You want me to lie or tell you the truth? No, they did a great job of making us play on the perimeter, so we had shots and we took them. That's not really normally the way we play."

Seth Wilson's career night

"Seth continues to get better and better. I think our two freshmen continue to get better and better. It's a learning process. You're playing in the hardest league in the country. To transfer in here from anywhere is a huge step up."

Taking all five starters out early in the first half

"I was trying to get our guys to throw it to our team. They were extremely charitable early on. I got those guys out and have them rethink it a little bit. And our younger guys have been really good in practice. So if we're going to throw it to the other team, we might as well play young guys and try to help them."

