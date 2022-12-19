What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Buffalo

On senior forward Jimmy Bell

"I think he has played well the last couple games. We had time off, and we didn’t go as hard as we normally go. We didn’t go as long as we normally go. I wanted to try to keep them in some semblance of shape, but at the same time, I didn’t want to wear them out knowing we’re going to play two games then fly out to Kansas to start league play. I’m trying to not wear them out but at the same time keep them in shape. I didn’t do a very good job."

On the message at the under 12:00 Timeout

"Throw it to the guy with the same color shirt you have on and try to keep it between the lines. I think that helped. I don’t know why we just start throwing it around for some reason. We were careless with it. We’ve got to do a better job. We’re averaging 14 turnovers per game. That’s too many. It’s going to come back and bite us if we don’t start taking care of the ball."

On how ready he thinks the team is for Big 12 Conference play

"After tonight, you have to think less (about that) and worry about Stony Brook. I watched some K-State last night. They’re good. He’s (Jerome Tang) done a great job with them. He’s done a great job in the portal getting pretty good players. We’ll worry about that when the time comes. Let’s beat Stony Brook, and then we’ll start worrying about league play."

On if the difference without fifth-year forward Emmitt Matthews could be seen

"Without a question. I don’t think we would have had near the problem with ball screens if Emmitt was in the game. We’re trying to give other guys some time. (Sophomore guard) Kobe (Johnson) deserves some time. (Sophomore guard) Seth (Wilson) deserves time. More time than what they have been getting. That’s kind of how I looked at it as an opportunity to get those guys some playing time, get those guys some experience. I thought when we switched defenses towards the end of the game that was really good for them. It’s one thing to do it in practice. It’s another thing to do it in a game when they’re trying to destroy what you’re trying to do."

On the intimidation of his team

"It seemed to me that (Buffalo) started the game with that kind of attitude that they weren’t going to be bumped. They were extremely physical. They were way more physical than we were. With that I think comes a lot of fouls as well. We gotta find somewhere in between. Somewhere where we’re still physical but we’re physical in the right way according to what the rules say. There’s going to be contact. I think when some young officials come in and want to call every bump, we could be here for three days because that’s going to happen. That's part of it. You can’t do it to gain an advantage. I thought we came out in the second half, and we met their physicality."

