Skip to main content

What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Pitt

WVU head coach Bob Huggins gave some thoughts on Friday's win in the Backyard Brawl.

West Virginia defeated the Pitt Panthers on Friday evening, 81-56. Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network.

Below are a few quotes from the head coach.

"We got to get everybody on the same page. We play in spurts. We just need to be a little more consistent."

"Joe [Toussaint] played really well. Mo [Wague] played really well. James [Okonkwo] keeps getting better and better. As I told them in there, we've won some things here but we haven't won the big one that everyone wants, so let's just keep getting better."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On Joe Toussaint: "I watched the film on him before we took him, but the film doesn't do him justice. He is fast. He is fast with that ball. He's unselfish. He plays both ends of the floor. He's a really good player."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

DSC_3708
Basketball

Individual + Team Stats from WVU's Win Over Pitt

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_3544
Basketball

Men's Basketball v. Pitt - Game Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett
DSC_3283
Basketball

West Virginia Clobbers Pitt in Backyard Brawl

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_3333
Basketball

Men's Basketball v. Pitt - First Half Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett
WVU football helmet
Recruiting

2023 RB Decommits from West Virginia

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_16832470_168388579_lowres
Football

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_3006
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Pitt

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_2971
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Pitt

By Schuyler Callihan