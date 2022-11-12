What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Pitt

West Virginia defeated the Pitt Panthers on Friday evening, 81-56. Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network.

Below are a few quotes from the head coach.

"We got to get everybody on the same page. We play in spurts. We just need to be a little more consistent."

"Joe [Toussaint] played really well. Mo [Wague] played really well. James [Okonkwo] keeps getting better and better. As I told them in there, we've won some things here but we haven't won the big one that everyone wants, so let's just keep getting better."

On Joe Toussaint: "I watched the film on him before we took him, but the film doesn't do him justice. He is fast. He is fast with that ball. He's unselfish. He plays both ends of the floor. He's a really good player."

