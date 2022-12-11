What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over UAB

Defense

"I thought, for the most part, that's as well as we've played defensively. We fell asleep a few times. We're standing there watching the ball and guys cut behind us and so forth. But, we get that fixed I think we'll have a pretty good chance to be a pretty good team."

Playing Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint together

"Well, we've talked extensively about that. We don't have a backup for them. So, they've got to be smart and not make dumb fouls. They're going to get called for fouls but you can't get dumb fouls. I think they're getting better at it. You heard all week how good the little guy is in Birmingham and I kept saying, he hadn't seen Keddy yet. Keddy did a terrific job and then when he wasn't on him, Joe was on him and Joe did a good job on him. Those two are, not just at the defensive end but both are hard to guard at the offensive end."

Attitude of guys when they have an off night

"Probably the truth of the matter is the guy who has been the most vocal leader, [Kobe Johnson], didn't hardly play today. He's fine. He's on the bench and he's cheering. He made a few mistakes. I'm trying to get him to be more of a guard. We need another guard. He's played off the ball so much in his career. We need to get him so that we have that third guy."

Emmitt Matthews Jr.s' performance

"He wants to be here, obviously. He wants to be here and certainly wants to be a part of what we get done here. He's really shot the ball well. He's shot it much better than what he shot it before. He spent a lot of time fixing things with it. But when it looked like they were about ready to make a run he's the guy that made big shots for us."

Jimmy Bell's performance

"I love Jimmy to death, man. I mean, Jimmy is, to go what that guy went through and to lose the weight he lost and the way that he runs now, the way that he jumps now. They said he couldn't score. He's still got more work to do with his footwork, but most bigs do."

