What Darian DeVries Said Following the Win over No. 2 Iowa State
The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-4, 4-2) upset the No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones (15-2, 5-1) Saturday evening, 64-57.
West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries met with the media following the game and gave his assessment of the win.
Jerry West Day impact on the win
I think just an incredible day on a day where we’re getting to celebrate his legacy, not only for West Virginia basketball but for the sport itself and have so many of his family and loved one here and be a part of this, I think you can only assume he had a little helping hand in this one tonight.
Beating Iowa State
I think its obviously a big win for us and our program. I think the world of Iowa State – incredibly well coached – great team. Like I said before the game, I think they’re one of the best teams in the country and have a chance to play on that last day.
Overall, I was really proud of our guys – their fight tonight. On a night both teams couldn’t get a lot going offensively, I thought both teams battled extremely hard and obviously, incredibly pleased that we were able to come out and make enough plays at the end there to come away with a big win.
Holding the Cyclones to 27 points under their season average
I thought our guys really competed. Defensively, I thought they were very physical on the ball – trying to get through screens, trying not to give them a lot of space to operate because they’re incredibly talented. They can hit you in transition at any moment with live ball turnovers. I thought that might have been the big reason because we didn’t turn it over a lot and that’s where they’re elite. When they get live ball turnovers and they’re going north and south that get to the rim in a hurry and we were able to limit that for the most part tonight to keep them from doing that. So, that was a big part of it.
Javon Small scoring 12 of the final 13 points for the Mountaineers.
He’s been incredible all year. I think he’s the best guard in the country right now. For what we’re asking him to do, and they he put that team on his back late – I mean, he made some big time plays. I don’t think people can even appreciate when he’s getting that much focus and he’s still able to kind of get free and make those types of plays whether it’s a drive to the rim, a kickout three, him hitting a three, I mean, he’s something special and I hope people really enjoy the time they get to watch him here.