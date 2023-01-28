Skip to main content

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Auburn

Can the Mountaineers pull off the upset?

The Big 12/SEC Challenge is coming to an end and for West Virginia, that might be a good thing. 

For whatever reason, the Mountaineers have not fared well in this annual event with a 2-7 record all-time. They're only two wins? 81-77 over Texas A&M in 2017 and 74-51 over Missouri in 2020.

History aside, this appears to be a good matchup for WVU. Auburn doesn't shoot the ball particularly well and has seen its best player, Johni Broome, before in the NCAA Tournament a couple years ago when he was at Morehead State. Yes, it's a different roster, team, and so forth but head coach Bob Huggins knows what it's going to take to slow him down.

West Virginia comes into this one having two of its last three, including a win over then 14th ranked TCU. As for Auburn, they lost last time out by 16 to Texas A&M but prior to that, they won five straight. 

According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has a 66.2% chance to win while Auburn has a 33.8% chance.

