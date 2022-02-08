Skip to main content

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Iowa State

Can the Mountaineers finally get back in the win column?

It's been a long time since WVU has won a basketball game. In fact, it's been 28 days to be exact. During that stretch, the Mountaineers had a blowout loss to Kansas but outside of that, they've been in pretty much every game. They had were in a position to beat Baylor both times until things collapsed late in the second half and had a chance to beat Texas Tech earlier in the week. 

The big question for WVU is that status of Taz Sherman who has spent the last week in concussion protocol. Sherman is not only West Virginia's leading scorer but he is second in the Big 12 averaging 18.9 points per game, trailing only Ochai Agbaji of Kansas.

Even with Sherman listed as questionable for tonight's game against Iowa State, the ESPN BPI gives the Mountaineers a 72.6% to win the game. This seems a little high in my opinion, especially when the only consistent shot-maker is not guaranteed to play.  That said, Iowa State is very similar to WVU. They don't make shots (31%) from three, struggle to rebound the ball (33 rpg), and turn the ball over at an alarming rate (14 per game). This is a great opportunity for West Virginia to get back in the win column and pick up a win over a ranked opponent which is something they desperately need to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume. 

Tip-off between the Mountaineers and Cyclones is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design - 2022-02-07T175912.457
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Iowa State

just now
USATSI_17571214_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Iowa State

45 seconds ago
USATSI_17571226_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Iowa State

3 hours ago
USATSI_14133388_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Iowa State

3 hours ago
USATSI_14002395_168388579_lowres
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Iowa State

3 hours ago
Mar 3, 2020; Ames, Iowa, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) scores in front of Iowa State Cyclones forward Michael Jacobson (12) at Hilton Coliseum. West Virginia beat Iowa State 77 to 71.
Basketball

PREVIEW: Mountaineers Hunting for First win in Nearly a Month vs. Cyclones

7 hours ago
USATSI_17525839_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Big 12 Basketball Standings, Weekly Schedule

19 hours ago
Jan 30, 2019; Ames, IA, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins directs his team during a game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum.
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Iowa State

22 hours ago