What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Kansas State

Saturday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers will host the shorthanded Kansas State Wildcats in the Big 12 home opener. WVU is also looking to pickup their first win of Big 12 play after falling to Texas last week, 74-59 on the road.

League-leading scorer Taz Sherman (20.9 ppg) is expected to return alongside defensive menace Gabe Osabuohien and true freshman guard Kobe Johnson after being held out of last week's contest due to being in COVID-19 protocols.

Despite WVU entering this matchup as a 7.5-point favorite with head coach Bruce Weber out and only seven players able to play, WVU head coach Bob Huggins is expecting to get a fight from the Wildcats.

"First of all, Bruce [Weber] doesn't get the credit that he deserves. He's really a good coach, they run great stuff. They're terrific defensively and I think he's done a good job with the roster management. He's brought in guys that really fit into his system. His kids are really competitive and I think he's put a really good squad together."

According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has an 82.1% chance to win while Kansas State has just a 17.9% chance.

