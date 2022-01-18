What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against No. 5 Baylor

The Mountaineers are still the underdog despite being at home.

The West Virginia Mountaineers will welcome in the nation's 5th ranked team on Tuesday evening, the Baylor Bears.

Baylor did have the nation's longest winning streak dating back to their national title run last year before dropping two in a row to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. Now, they're in danger of potentially using their third straight as they face a scrappy West Virginia team in one of the Big 12's toughest environments. Guard James Akinjo and forward Jeremy Sochan are listed as day-to-day with undisclosed injuries and according to head coach Scott Drew, they may not be available to play.

As for West Virginia, they aim to stay undefeated at home and secure its first signature win of the season to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume. Leading scorer Taz Sherman posted just five points in the 85-59 loss to Kansas this past Saturday. Head coach Bob Huggins told reporters that Sherman is "still not 100%" and didn't do a whole lot during Monday's practice. That said, he is expected to play and the reason they held him out of a lot of drills was to continue to allow his body to rest.

According to the ESPN BPI, the Mountaineers have a 40.5% chance of winning while the Bears have a 59.5% chance. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN2.

