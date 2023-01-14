What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Oklahoma

It will be a battle of 10-6 teams when the West Virginia Mountaineers and Oklahoma Sooners meet Saturday afternoon in Norman but WVU may need this one more as they enter the matchup 0-4 in Big 12 Conference play.

After two close losses on the road to Kansas State and Oklahoma State to begin the conference slate, the Mountaineers failed to bounce back in the two-game homestand against Kansas and Baylor.

As for the Sooners, they're just a few baskets away from having three big wins over Texas, Iowa State, and Kansas on their resume. They lost those games by a combined eight points and instead sit a 1-3 entering today's game.

According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has just a 34.4% chance to win while Oklahoma has a 65.6% chance.

I get West Virginia has struggled lately but so has Oklahoma. I'm a little surprised this isn't closer to 50/50 with a slight lean to the Sooners. Then again, maybe West Virginia's 2-8 all-time record in Norman may have something to do with it.

