Skip to main content

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Oklahoma

Another loss incoming for the Mountaineers?

It will be a battle of 10-6 teams when the West Virginia Mountaineers and Oklahoma Sooners meet Saturday afternoon in Norman but WVU may need this one more as they enter the matchup 0-4 in Big 12 Conference play. 

After two close losses on the road to Kansas State and Oklahoma State to begin the conference slate, the Mountaineers failed to bounce back in the two-game homestand against Kansas and Baylor. 

As for the Sooners, they're just a few baskets away from having three big wins over Texas, Iowa State, and Kansas on their resume. They lost those games by a combined eight points and instead sit a 1-3 entering today's game.

According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has just a 34.4% chance to win while Oklahoma has a 65.6% chance.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

I get West Virginia has struggled lately but so has Oklahoma. I'm a little surprised this isn't closer to 50/50 with a slight lean to the Sooners. Then again, maybe West Virginia's 2-8 all-time record in Norman may have something to do with it. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

DSC_8710
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Oklahoma

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_8685
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Oklahoma

By Schuyler Callihan
Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Los Angeles Rams center Coleman Shelton (65) attempts to block Irvin at left.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Mountaineers in the NFL: 2022 Regular Season Stats

By Jakob Janoski
Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) scrambles against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 18

By Jakob Janoski
DSC_8293
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. Oklahoma

By Christopher Hall
Mar 1, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) shoots as Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) defends during the first half at Lloyd Noble Center.
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma

By Christopher Hall and Schuyler Callihan
Nov 15, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers associate head coach Larry Harrison watches during warmups before their game against the Morehead State Eagles at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Huggins Intentionally Vague on Harrison's Departure

By Julia Mellett
Screen Shot 2023-01-13 at 1.45.40 PM
Football

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Signs Kent State Wide Receiver Transfer

By Schuyler Callihan