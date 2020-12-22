What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Kansas

Can the Mountaineers pick up their first win over Kansas on the road?

Remember when they said, "it doesn't matter what happens in December"? Well, in 2020, it means a whole heck of a lot.

Due to the pandemic, the Big 12 Conference had to readjust its schedule for the 2020-21 college basketball season by starting conference play in December. West Virginia won their first league game of the season by a 70-65 score over Iowa State at home. The Kansas Jayhawks opened up Big 12 play with a slim 58-57 win in Lubbock over the talented Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The winner of Tuesday night's game between West Virginia and Kansas could have a bit of an advantage in the standings as the year goes on. The winner will have the chance to sweep the series later on in the season when the two meet again in Morgantown on February 6th.

How much of a chance do the Mountaineers have of pulling out their first win in Allen Fieldhouse? According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, West Virginia only has a 35% chance to win the game.

Oddsmakers in Las Vegas opened Kansas as only a 2.5-point favorite. I know the data and analytics are typically right, but the folks in Vegas seem to have it all down. With West Virginia being such a small underdog, I'd imagine the percentages should probably be a little closer to 50/50, with Kansas holding a small advantage.

Winning on the road in college basketball is a tough task to do, especially at Kansas. Luckily for road teams this season, they don't have to worry about a crazy environment due to many schools not allowing fans to attend games over concerns of COVID-19. Allen Fieldhouse will have some fans in the stands, but it won't be anywhere near what the coaches and players are accustomed to seeing. This could be an excellent opportunity for the Mountaineers to take advantage of a limited number of fans to win their first-ever game at The Phog.

