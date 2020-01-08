MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Where Does West Virginia Land in Latest ESPN Bracketology?

Schuyler Callihan

After splitting a two-game road trip to open up conference play, West Virginia checks in as a #3 seed in this week's ESPN bracketology by analyst Joe Lunardi.

Last Week: #3 seed vs Colgate (EAST REGION/Cleveland)

This week: #3 seed vs Stony Brook (EAST REGION/Greensboro)

Below is a look at the current match-ups in the East Region.

1. Duke vs  16. Norfolk St./Robert Morris

2. Michigan St vs  15. Murray State

3. West Virginia vs  14. Stony Brook

4. Dayton vs  13. Stephen F. Austin

5. Wichita St. vs  12. Rutgers/Utah State

6. Memphis vs  11. LSU

7. Creighton vs  10. Stanford

8. Wisconsin vs  9. Florida

The Mountaineers next game will be this Saturday as they return home to the WVU Coliseum to host #22 Texas Tech at 6 p.m.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia, Oklahoma State Game Thread

Christopher Hall

Discuss the West Virginia, Oklahoma state game with fellow Mountaineer fans

WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins Fined by Big 12

Christopher Hall

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins sanctioned by Big 12

What the Hiring of Matt Rhule Means for Will Grier's Future

Schuyler Callihan

The Panthers have found a head coach, now what about quarterback?

Mountaineers in the Pros: Season Finale

Anthony G. Halkias

Check in to see which former Mountaineers will become free agents and how they performed throughout the course of the 2019-2020 NFL regular season

Mountaineers in the Playoffs: Wildcard Weekend

Anthony G. Halkias

Check to see how those former Mountaineers performed in week one of playoff action

Oscar Tshiebwe has reached elite status

Zach Campbell

West Virginia's Oscar Tshiebwe is one of the Big 12 and nation's best

No. 17 West Virginia Overpowers Oklahoma State

Christopher Hall

West Virginia wins first Big 12 game on the season with a 55-41 victory over Oklahoma State

West Virginia, Kansas Game Thread

Christopher Hall

Join the discussion with the Mountaineer Maven staff as WVU takes on Kansas

Florida WR has WVU in Top 10

Jonathan Martin

West Virginia stays in the running for Florida receiver

WVU Drops in AP Poll

Christopher Hall

West Virginia drops to 17th in the AP Poll