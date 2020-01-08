Where Does West Virginia Land in Latest ESPN Bracketology?

After splitting a two-game road trip to open up conference play, West Virginia checks in as a #3 seed in this week's ESPN bracketology by analyst Joe Lunardi.

Last Week: #3 seed vs Colgate (EAST REGION/Cleveland)

This week: #3 seed vs Stony Brook (EAST REGION/Greensboro)

Below is a look at the current match-ups in the East Region.

1. Duke vs 16. Norfolk St./Robert Morris

2. Michigan St vs 15. Murray State

3. West Virginia vs 14. Stony Brook

4. Dayton vs 13. Stephen F. Austin

5. Wichita St. vs 12. Rutgers/Utah State

6. Memphis vs 11. LSU

7. Creighton vs 10. Stanford

8. Wisconsin vs 9. Florida

The Mountaineers next game will be this Saturday as they return home to the WVU Coliseum to host #22 Texas Tech at 6 p.m.