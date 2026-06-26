Where WVU's Miles Sadler Lands in Early 2027 NBA Mock Draft

No West Virginia Mountaineers were selected in this year's NBA Draft, but that may not be the case next summer, depending on how strong a freshman campaign five-star guard Miles Sadler has.

Sadler was named Nike EYBL Player of the Year and helped guide Bella Vista Prep to the Chipotle Nationals championship, taking down Montverde Academy. The stage was never too big for him, and as a matter of fact, he shined in big-time games and big-time moments.

The one thing that is holding him back from being a clear projected first-round pick is his size. Per the team's official website, Sadler is listed at 6'0", 170 lbs, but I'm not sure how much we can trust those measurements. Colleges always tend to list guys bigger than they really are, and if I had to guess, Sadler is much closer to 5'10", 5'11" than he is six-foot.

That being said, NBA Draft analyst Sam Vecenie of The Athletic still believes he's a top prospect in next year's draft, ranking him No. 30.

"I typically don’t like small guards as an evaluator. It’s exceptionally difficult to be Sadler’s size and play in the NBA. But I think Sadler will be one of the five best freshmen in college basketball next season," he said. "I didn’t see a better competitor or tougher player in high school last season, and I think he’s going to will West Virginia to wins next year. He might be a one-and-done because of how small he is. But there aren’t five players I would rather have in the 2026 recruiting class. For that reason, I had to rank him No. 30."

The ideal world for both Sadler and West Virginia

WVU Athletics Communications

There is no doubt that Sadler will be the engine of West Virginia's offense in 2026-27. Although Honor Huff was a completely different player who relied on the three, he proved that a smaller guard can have success in this system and in this league. Sadler will have a better supporting cast around him than Huff did, so it wouldn't be all that far-fetched to think he could be a first or second All-Big 12 selection at the end of the year who is included in mock draft projections.

The reality is, the size will always scare scouts at the next level, and he's not going to have some massive growth spurt by staying another year. However, by sticking around, it does further prove that he can produce at a high level against what is widely regarded as the best league in America. The more data scouts can collect on him at this level, the more confident they will be in selecting him.

I'm sure West Virginia fans would love for him to stay all five years, but just getting two out of him would be huge for the program.