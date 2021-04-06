William Hill Releases National Title Odds for 2022
The Baylor Bears were crowned as the 2020-21 national champions on Monday night after defeating Gonzaga 86-70. As always, the day after the championship oddsmakers begin to open futures odds on who will win next year's title.
As to no surprise, Gonzaga and Baylor are at the top but perennial bluebloods who struggled this year like Duke, Kentucky, and North Carolina are also considered some of the top favorites.
West Virginia on the other hand, has a really good value at +4000. If Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil elect to return to school, the Mountaineers will be loaded with experience. On Monday, WVU added some defensive help with Florida International transfer Dimon Carrigan who can protect the rim and block shots which is exactly what this team missed this past season. Add him to the mix with Derek Culver, Gabe Osabuohien, and a healthy Isaiah Cottrell, and all of a sudden the frontcourt becomes a strength once again for Bob Huggins. It might be a long shot, but WVU at +4000 isn't a bad bet whatsoever.
Below is a look at the top favorites to win the 2021-22 NCAA National Championship, per William Hill Sportsbook:
Gonzaga +700
Baylor +850
Michigan +1200
Duke +1500
UCLA +1600
Kentucky +1800
Florida State +1800
Kansas +1800
Illinois +2000
Houston +2000
Ohio State +2000
Villanova +2000
Alabama +2500
Arkansas +2800
North Carolina +2800
Virginia +3000
Michigan State +3000
Texas +3000
West Virginia +4000
Purdue +4000
Louisville +4000
