William Hill Releases National Title Odds for 2022

The Baylor Bears were crowned as the 2020-21 national champions on Monday night after defeating Gonzaga 86-70. As always, the day after the championship oddsmakers begin to open futures odds on who will win next year's title.

As to no surprise, Gonzaga and Baylor are at the top but perennial bluebloods who struggled this year like Duke, Kentucky, and North Carolina are also considered some of the top favorites.

West Virginia on the other hand, has a really good value at +4000. If Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil elect to return to school, the Mountaineers will be loaded with experience. On Monday, WVU added some defensive help with Florida International transfer Dimon Carrigan who can protect the rim and block shots which is exactly what this team missed this past season. Add him to the mix with Derek Culver, Gabe Osabuohien, and a healthy Isaiah Cottrell, and all of a sudden the frontcourt becomes a strength once again for Bob Huggins. It might be a long shot, but WVU at +4000 isn't a bad bet whatsoever.

Below is a look at the top favorites to win the 2021-22 NCAA National Championship, per William Hill Sportsbook:

Gonzaga +700

Baylor +850

Michigan +1200

Duke +1500

UCLA +1600

Kentucky +1800

Florida State +1800

Kansas +1800

Illinois +2000

Houston +2000

Ohio State +2000

Villanova +2000

Alabama +2500

Arkansas +2800

North Carolina +2800

Virginia +3000

Michigan State +3000

Texas +3000

West Virginia +4000

Purdue +4000

Louisville +4000

