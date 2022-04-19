Skip to main content

WVU Adds Colorado Transfer Kylee Blacksten

Coach Plitzuweit lands a big through the portal.

New WVU women's head basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit announced the addition of Colorado transfer Kylee Blacksten on Monday evening.

In her two seasons with the Buffs, Blacksten averaged 2.1 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in limited action throughout 44 career games. She saw most of her action during non-conference play and when given the opportunity, she played well. In a 81-48 win over Samford, Blacksten posted 10 points, four rebounds, and two steals in just 15 minutes.

The 6'3" versatile guard/forward gives the Mountaineers the size and length that they've lacked in previous years. Plitzuweit mentioned how she will help the team immediately in a statement released by the school.

“What we love about Kylee is that she has a versatile skillset that fits our style of play incredibly well,” Plitzuweit said. “At 6’3”, Kylee can shoot it, handle it and post up. She also is a versatile defender, as she is able to guard multiple positions as well. Kylee is a high energy young lady who is highly motivated, academically and athletically! We believe that she is going to be a great fit with our young ladies, and it will be exciting for our Mountaineer family to get to know her!”

Blacksten will have three years of eligibility remaining. 

