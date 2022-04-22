WVU Adds South Dakota Transfer Kyah Watson

For the second time this week, the WVU women's basketball program made an addition to the roster through the transfer portal. This time, it's one that new head coach Dawn Plitzuweit is very familiar with - former South Dakota guard, Kyah Watson.

Watson played in 34 games this past season and averaged 5.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, two assists, and 1.3 steals per contest.

“Kyah is a dynamic young lady, both on and off the court,” Plitzuweit said in a statement released by the athletic department. “Kyah has a great skillset, which she combines with a high level of athleticism. That combination allows Kyah to use her versatility to play multiple positions on both ends of the court. Kyah competes at a very high level, and that will assist her at WVU in the classroom and on the court. We are excited to welcome Kyah and her family to our program!”

Watson will have three years of eligibility remaining.

