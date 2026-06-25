WVU Adds Three Games to Schedule, Including Start of Series with Virginia Tech
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Now that we are getting deep into the summer, the West Virginia men's basketball schedule for the 2026-27 season is starting to fill out.
On Thursday, the university announced that it has added home games against Mercyhurst and Coppin State, as well as the first of what will be a three-game series between WVU and Virginia Tech.
The Mountaineers and Hokies have not played on the hardwood since December 30th, 2015, a game West Virginia won convincingly, 88-63, behind an 18-point performance from Jevon Carter. Jaysean Paige finished second in scoring that night with 17.
West Virginia will make the return trip to Blacksburg next year, and the two will round out the series with a neutral court game in Charleston, West Virginia. Dates for those two games will be determined in the future.
West Virginia leads the all-time series over the Hokies 49-30. They are 27-10 at home and 13-17 in Blacksburg.
Recent results in the series
Dec. 15, 2015: West Virginia 88, Virginia Tech 63
Dec. 30, 2014: West Virginia 82, Virginia Tech 51
Nov. 12, 2013: Virginia Tech 87, West Virginia 82
Dec. 8, 2012: West Virginia 68, Virginia Tech 67
Feb. 28, 2004: Virginia Tech 53, West Virginia 49
Jan. 14, 2004: Virginia Tech 69, West Virginia 67
Mar. 8, 2003: West Virginia 71, Virginia Tech 67
Feb. 13, 2002: Virginia Tech 78, West Virginia 63
Feb. 14, 2001: West Virginia 72, Virginia Tech 69
Dec. 19, 1999: West Virginia 69, Virginia Tech 68
Updated non-conference slate
Nov. 2 vs. Niagara, 7 p.m. ET
Nov. 17 vs. Auburn — Players Era Tournament
Nov. 18 vs. Kansas or UNLV — Players Era Tournament
Nov. 27 vs. North Carolina, TBA (Charlotte, NC) — 2nd annual Dick Vitale Invitational
Dec. 1 vs. Mercyhurst
Dec. 5 vs. Virginia Tech
Dec. 9 vs. Pitt (PPG Paints Arena)
Dec. 13 vs. Coppin State
Dec. 19 vs. Wake Forest, TBA (Greensboro, NC)
This has become quite the challenging schedule for the Mountaineers as they could face up to six power conference opponents before league play begins. That being said, if they are able to win the majority of those matchups, it will significantly enhance their chances of making the NCAA Tournament and give them some wiggle room in the 18-game gauntlet that is the Big 12.
Big 12 opponents and venues
Home-and-away: UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State
Home only: Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU
Away only: Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Kansas, Texas Tech, Utah
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_