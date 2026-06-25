WVU Adds Three Games to Schedule, Including Start of Series with Virginia Tech

Now that we are getting deep into the summer, the West Virginia men's basketball schedule for the 2026-27 season is starting to fill out.

On Thursday, the university announced that it has added home games against Mercyhurst and Coppin State, as well as the first of what will be a three-game series between WVU and Virginia Tech.

The Mountaineers and Hokies have not played on the hardwood since December 30th, 2015, a game West Virginia won convincingly, 88-63, behind an 18-point performance from Jevon Carter. Jaysean Paige finished second in scoring that night with 17.

West Virginia will make the return trip to Blacksburg next year, and the two will round out the series with a neutral court game in Charleston, West Virginia. Dates for those two games will be determined in the future.

West Virginia leads the all-time series over the Hokies 49-30. They are 27-10 at home and 13-17 in Blacksburg.

Recent results in the series

Dec. 15, 2015: West Virginia 88, Virginia Tech 63

Dec. 30, 2014: West Virginia 82, Virginia Tech 51

Nov. 12, 2013: Virginia Tech 87, West Virginia 82

Dec. 8, 2012: West Virginia 68, Virginia Tech 67

Feb. 28, 2004: Virginia Tech 53, West Virginia 49

Jan. 14, 2004: Virginia Tech 69, West Virginia 67

Mar. 8, 2003: West Virginia 71, Virginia Tech 67

Feb. 13, 2002: Virginia Tech 78, West Virginia 63

Feb. 14, 2001: West Virginia 72, Virginia Tech 69

Dec. 19, 1999: West Virginia 69, Virginia Tech 68

Updated non-conference slate

Nov. 2 vs. Niagara, 7 p.m. ET

Nov. 17 vs. Auburn — Players Era Tournament

Nov. 18 vs. Kansas or UNLV — Players Era Tournament

Nov. 27 vs. North Carolina, TBA (Charlotte, NC) — 2nd annual Dick Vitale Invitational

Dec. 1 vs. Mercyhurst

Dec. 5 vs. Virginia Tech

Dec. 9 vs. Pitt (PPG Paints Arena)

Dec. 13 vs. Coppin State

Dec. 19 vs. Wake Forest, TBA (Greensboro, NC)

This has become quite the challenging schedule for the Mountaineers as they could face up to six power conference opponents before league play begins. That being said, if they are able to win the majority of those matchups, it will significantly enhance their chances of making the NCAA Tournament and give them some wiggle room in the 18-game gauntlet that is the Big 12.

Big 12 opponents and venues

Home-and-away: UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State

Home only: Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU

Away only: Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Kansas, Texas Tech, Utah