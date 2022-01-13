Skip to main content

WVU Aims to Make History on Saturday

Will the Mountaineers get the job done?

A pair of 13-2 teams are set to clash on Saturday for what will be a very important Big 12 contest early in the season. West Virginia is coming off of a 70-60 win over Oklahoma State earlier this week. Meanwhile, Kansas nearly dropped its second straight conference game against Iowa State, but a missed three at the buzzer allowed the Jayhawks to hold on for a 62-61 victory.

Bob Huggins has accomplished a lot in his storied coaching career, but the one thing he has yet to do is beat Kansas inside Allen Field House. Then again, very few have had success against the Jayhawks on the road since Bill Self has been in charge. Now in his 18th year at the helm, Self has a home record of 284-15, which equates to a winning percentage of .949.

Although the Mountaineers are 0-9 at The Phog, they've had some really close and entertaining games. They typically play the Jayhawks pretty tough and it seems like every year, West Virginia has the lead at the half, has a double-digit lead at some point in the second half, and then KU makes a run late to pull out a win. 

This isn't Huggins' most talented team as he alluded to in his postgame press conference on Tuesday night, but they do have the pieces necessary to gut out a win in one of the nation's toughest venues to play in. First, you need to have multiple guys that can make shots and Huggins has that with Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil. Sherman is the 2nd-leading scorer in the Big 12 averaging 19.9 points per game behind only Ochai Agbaji of Kansas ironically enough. Last year in the 91-79 win over Kansas, Sherman set a career-high with 25 points. In the other matchup with KU, McNeil went for 24 and hit six threes. 

Read More

Along with the scoring, to be able to pull off the upset, the Mountaineers have to be able to string together stops in the second half and force turnovers. Fortunately for Huggins, he has a defensive menace in Gabe Osabuohien and arguably the best on-ball defender in the league, Kedrian Johnson. Those four guys - Sherman, McNeil, Osabuohien, and Johnson will play a huge factor in the game but if they get quality minutes from Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell underneath, they will be in a position to win the game. 

The fact that we are midway through the month of January and West Virginia has yet to be ranked is an odd sight to see. However, if they are able to make history and steal one at AHF, they will certainly make a huge leap into next week's AP Top 25 and, more importantly, in the NET Rankings. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17490713_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WVU Aims to Make History on Saturday

1 minute ago
Mar 4, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard RJ Nembhard (22) drives against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

The Big 12 Conference Reschedules WVU vs. TCU

44 minutes ago
USATSI_17322484_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

WVU Basketball: A Puzzle That is Almost Complete

6 hours ago
Nap's Corner
noncategorized

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 53: Stop Selling Out

23 hours ago
USATSI_17042611_168388579_lowres
Football

WVU Punter Enters Transfer Portal

Jan 12, 2022
USATSI_17371131_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Miles McBride Explodes for a Near 40-Point Game

Jan 12, 2022
USATSI_17490097_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Individual + Team Stats in WVU's Win Over Oklahoma State

Jan 11, 2022
Jan 11, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Jalen Bridges (11) passes the ball while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Bryce Thompson (1) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Mountaineers Send Cowboys Packing

Jan 11, 2022