WVU in Pursuit of Former Alabama Signee

Huggins and his staff are still on the hunt for more talent.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has been very active since the end of their short run in the NCAA Tournament as he has picked up two players through the transfer portal - F Dimon Carrigan (Florida International) and Malik Curry (Old Dominion).

However, the Mountaineers don't appear to be done. They've remained in contact with DePaul transfer Pauly Paulicap and are now pursuing one of the top JUCO players in the country, Langston Wilson (6'9", 190 lbs).

Wilson originally signed on with Alabama but recently re-opened his recruitment and requested out of his National Letter of Intent from the school.

According to Rivals and 247Sports, Wilson is considered a four-star prospect and near the very top of the JUCO national rankings. As a freshman at Georgia Highlands College, Wilson averaged 10.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game in 2019-20.

Other schools that have reached out to Wilson include Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Clemson, DePaul, SMU, Western Kentucky, Texas A&M, Maryland, Iona, New Mexico State, Murray State, Missouri, NC State, and South Florida, per Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com.

