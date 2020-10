WVU Announces Four Additional Non-Conference Home Games

West Virginia University Athletic Director Shane Lyons announced that four home games have been added to the men's basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season.

December 2nd vs Youngstown State (home opener)

December 9th vs Robert Morris

December 13th vs Richmond

December 29th vs Buffalo

CURRENT SCHEDULE LISTED BELOW

Note: Home game are in BOLD

Wed-Fri Nov. 25-27 Bad Boy Mowers Classic

Wed. Dec. 2 vs Youngstown State (home opener)

Sat Dec. 5 Big East/Big 12 Battle

Wed. Dec. 9 vs Robert Morris

Sun. Dec. 13 vs Richmond

Fri Dec. 18 Iowa State

Tues Dec. 22 @ Kansas

Tues Dec. 29 vs Buffalo

Sat Jan. 2 @ Oklahoma

Mon Jan. 4 @ Oklahoma State

Sat Jan. 9 Texas

Tues Jan. 12 @ Baylor

Sat Jan. 16 TCU

Tues Jan. 19 Oklahoma State

Sat Jan. 23 @ Kansas State

Mon Jan. 25 Texas Tech

Jan. 30 Florida

Tues Feb. 2 at Iowa State

Sat Feb. 6 Kansas

Tues Feb. 9 @ Texas Tech

Sat Feb. 13 Oklahoma

Mon Feb. 15 Baylor

Sat Feb. 20 @ Texas

Mon Feb. 22 @ TCU

Sat Feb. 27 Kansas State

Wed-Sat Mar. 10-13 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Kansas City, Mo.

