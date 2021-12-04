Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Radford

    The starting lineup for the Mountaineers is set.
    Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

    Kedrian Johnson

    Kobe Johnson

    Taz Sherman

    Jalen Bridges

    Isaiah Cottrell

    The Mountaineers and Highlanders are set to tip at 4 p.m. EST on Big 12 NOW/ESPN+.

