BREAKING: WVU Assistant Erik Martin Accepts Head Coaching Job

The longtime WVU assistant is pursuing his first head coaching job.

West Virginia assistant basketball coach Erik Martin is set to become the next head coach at South Carolina State, according to a report from BlueGoldNews.

Martin played under WVU head coach Bob Huggins during his time at Cincinnati from 1991-93 after having stops at TCU and Santa Ana JC.

Martin played professionally overseas before hanging it up and getting into the coaching industry. In 2006, Martin reunited with Huggins at Kansas State for his first Division I coaching job, then followed him to West Virginia where he has been since 2007.

Martin, along with WVU assistant head coach Larry Harrison, are the two names that come to mind as potential candidates to fill the head coaching spot at WVU once Huggins decides to call it a career. Even if Martin does not become Huggins' successor, he will get strong recognition, especially if he does well at South Carolina State and any other future stops.

