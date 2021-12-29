Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    BREAKING: WVU at TCU Basketball Game Postponed

    WVU has its first postponement of the season.
    Author:

    Wednesday morning, the Big 12 Conference announced that Monday's men's basketball game between West Virginia and TCU has been postponed. The Horned Frogs are currently dealing with a number COVID-19 cases, forcing the game to be pushed back.

    The game will be rescheduled at a later date that is to be determined. West Virginia will open up Big 12 Conference play this Saturday in Austin agains the Texas Longhorns. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. EST and can be seen on ESPNU.

