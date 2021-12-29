BREAKING: WVU at TCU Basketball Game Postponed

Wednesday morning, the Big 12 Conference announced that Monday's men's basketball game between West Virginia and TCU has been postponed. The Horned Frogs are currently dealing with a number COVID-19 cases, forcing the game to be pushed back.

The game will be rescheduled at a later date that is to be determined. West Virginia will open up Big 12 Conference play this Saturday in Austin agains the Texas Longhorns. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. EST and can be seen on ESPNU.

