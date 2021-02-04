Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
See Where WVU Baseball Sits in USA TODAY Top 25 Coaches Poll

West Virginia lands in the preseason top 25 coaches poll
Thursday evening, the USA TODAY preseason coaches poll was released for the 2021 college baseball season. After a hot 11-5 start to the 2020 season and hosting a regional the year prior, West Virginia has earned the respect of its peers by checking in at No. 22.

The Mountaineers will be without starting pitcher Ryan Bergert and starting shortstop Tevin Tucker who are both lost for the season due to injury. With that said, West Virginia returns a ton of talent in addition to the team's best recruiting class in program history.

West Virginia will open their season with a four-game road trip to Atlanta to take on the Georgia State Panthers beginning February 19th. Following that, the Mountaineers will head to Myrtle Beach to participate in the Coastal Carolina University baseball tournament where they will play games against Kennesaw State, Coastal Carolina, and Bryant.

West Virginia is scheduled to open their home slate with a three-game series against Kent State with opening night on Friday, March 5th at 3 p.m. EST.

