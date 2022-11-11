Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Pitt

The starting lineup for tonight's game is set.

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this afternoon's game against Pitt.

G Kedrian Johnson

G Kobe Johnson

G Erik Stevenson

F Emmitt Matthews Jr.

F Jimmy Bell Jr.

