WATCH: Bob Huggins December 4th Press Conference

The West Virginia Mountaineers look to bounce back from their first loss of the season to No. 1 Gonzaga this Sunday when they head to the nation's capital to take on old Big East rival, Georgetown.

Friday afternoon, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to talk about what he saw from the previous game and what they need to improve on before Sunday's game. You can watch the full press conference at the top of this page.

