Mountaineer
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Deuce McBride Channeling his Inner Jevon Carter

Schuyler Callihan

Two years ago in Orlando, West Virginia trailed Missouri by 16 with roughly eight minutes to go in a semifinal game of the Advocare Invitational. The lead seemed insurmountable, but the team never stopped playing, thanks to the leadership and effort of senior guard Jevon Carter. 

Carter led the Mountaineers with 29 points and added four steals, three assists and four rebounds to cap off the comeback and win by a final score of 83-79. 

Last night, something very similar transpired.

True freshman guard Miles "Deuce" McBride took control of the game as West Virginia trailed Northern Iowa by 15 with about seven minutes remaining. His hot hand on the offensive end and his tenacious defense helped deliver a comeback victory in the semifinals of the Cancun Challenge. McBride led all Mountaineers in scoring (18), assists (5) and blocks (2), yes... blocks. One of those blocks came at a critical point of the game as Northern Iowa led by one with only 43 seconds remaining. The blocked shot set up West Virginia to finish out the game on a 6-0 run to win the game.

With guys like Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe, it's easy to forget about a young unknown rising star like McBride. In the not too distant future, that will no longer be the case. McBride is showing signs of development at a fast rate, which only bodes well for Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers. 

Can McBride be a go-to guy this early in his career for the Mountaineers? Normally, one would say, "no, he's too young," but I find myself truly believing that he can step up into that role. As talented as Tshiebwe and Culver are, neither are as good of a two-way player as McBride. Culver still needs to fine tune some things on both ends of the floor, as does Tshiebwe. McBride's presence on the floor isn't just important for his ability to make shots or to play smothering defense, but it's crucial for Bob Huggins to have a guy on the floor that can handle the ball and not turn it over. In five games, he's only tuned it over five times and three of those turnovers came in the first game of the season vs Akron. 

Although it might be hard for McBride to duplicate the success that Jevon Carter brought to the program, he certainly has the ability to become a staple of the Mountaineers success over the next four years.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Schuyler Callihan

GAME THREAD: WVU vs Northern Iowa

12 0

Don't Count Kendall Out for 2020

Schuyler Callihan
4 0

He's not QB1 right now, but will he win back the job next year?

Latest WVU Offer sees "Potential to be Great" in Morgantown

Schuyler Callihan
0

WATCH: Interview with WVU OL Commit Chris Mayo

Schuyler Callihan
0

West Virginia offensive line commit Chris Mayo stops by to chat with us in Studio 33

West Virginia Completes 15-Point Comeback over Northern Iowa

Christopher Hall
0

Trailing by 15 in the second half, West Virginia mounts comeback and knocks off Panthers

Neal Brown Questions Replays Role

Christopher Hall
0

Neal Brown still awaiting answers from head of Big 12 officials Greg Burks.

West Virginia's Motivation Versus TCU is Continued Improvement

Christopher Hall
0

West Virginia needs to make the most of their final game of the 2019 season in Ft Worth, TX against a TCU team needing a win for Bowl eligibility.

Mountaineers Lose Safety to Transfer Portal

Matt Albright
0

After not dressing for two-straight games, Kwantel Raines has entered the transfer portal.

West Virginia in Hot Pursuit of Former Georgia Tech Defensive End Commit

Schuyler Callihan
0

The Mountaineers are all-in for top 2020 pass rusher

Neal Brown Film Review: Oklahoma State

Schuyler Callihan
0

The head coach takes a look back at last week's performance vs the Cowboys