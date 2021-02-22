WVU's Miles McBride Named Big 12 Conference Player of the Week

The sophomore Mountaineer guard had a big game in the win vs No. 12 Texas.

Monday afternoon, West Virginia sophomore guard Miles "Deuce" McBride was named Player of the Week by the Big 12 Conference.

McBride led the Mountaineers in scoring with 17 points in the comeback win at Texas on Saturday. He also dished out four assists and collected three rebounds on the day. McBride shares the Player of the Week honors with Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State, who had 21 points, 7 assists, and five rebounds in last Tuesday's win over Iowa State.

McBride and West Virginia take the floor once again on Tuesday night as they battle the TCU Horned Frogs.

