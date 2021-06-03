OFFICIAL: WVU Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Released

The Mountaineers have their non-conference slate set for the 2021-22 season.

Men’s Basketball Nonconference Schedule Announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (June 3, 2021) – West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced the 2021-22 men’s basketball nonconference schedule.

The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.

WVU will open the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Oakland at the WVU Coliseum. The two teams will meet for the third time in all-time series play and the first since 2012.

Three days later, the Mountaineers will host Pitt in the Backyard Brawl on Friday, Nov. 12. The two teams will meet for the 188th time with WVU winning the last four meetings. Last year’s meeting scheduled in Morgantown was canceled due to COVID-19.

West Virginia will have three games in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina. The brackets have not been announced, but the field features Boise State, Clemson, Elon, Marquette, Ole Miss, St. Bonaventure and Temple.

The Mountaineers will then return to Morgantown for five consecutive games, starting with Eastern Kentucky on Friday, Nov. 26. Those two teams will meet for the first time since 2015.

West Virginia closes November with its first-ever meeting against Bellarmine on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The Mountaineers will open December against Radford on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Highlanders, under the direction of former Mountaineer Darris Nichols, will play in Morgantown for the first time since 2016.

For the first time, West Virginia will host a game in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. On Wednesday, Dec. 8, former Big East foe Connecticut will visit Morgantown for the 10th time and first since 2011.

West Virginia closes its five-game homestand against Kent State on Sunday, Dec. 12. The two teams will meet for just the third time in series history and first since 2011.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, WVU will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, to face UAB at the newly renovated Legacy Arena. UAB is coached by former Bob Huggins assistant Andy Kennedy. The Blazers will return the game to Morgantown during the 2022-23 season.

West Virginia will play its final home nonconference game of the season against Youngstown State on Wednesday, Dec. 22. That game was canceled last season due to COVID-19.

The Mountaineers will close nonconference play on Saturday, Jan. 29, with an opponent and location to be determined in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.

“For the past two seasons, we have played the second-toughest schedule in the country, and this nonconference schedule models our previous ones,” Huggins said. “We are looking forward to getting back to a normal schedule this season and seeing Mountaineer Nation come out in full force to support us at home and on the road.”

Big 12 Conference play is scheduled to begin in late December this season.

Season ticket deposits are now available for the 2021-22 campaign for just $99 at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU GAME. Deposits are for new season ticket orders only. Previous season ticket holders will receive information about the season ticket renewal process later this summer.

2021-22 WVU Men’s Basketball Nonconference Schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 9 Oakland

Friday, Nov. 12 Pitt

Thursday, Nov. 18 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic $ Charleston, S.C.

Friday, Nov. 19 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic $ Charleston, S.C.

Sunday, Nov. 21 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic $ Charleston, S.C.

Friday, Nov. 26 Eastern Kentucky

Tuesday, Nov. 30 Bellarmine

Saturday, Dec. 4 Radford

Wednesday, Dec. 8 Connecticut ^

Sunday, Dec. 12 Kent State

Saturday, Dec. 18 @ UAB

Wednesday, Dec. 22 Youngstown State

Saturday, Jan. 29 Big 12/SEC Challenge TBD

$ Boise State, Clemson, Elon, Marquette, Ole Miss, St. Bonaventure or Temple

^ Big East-Big 12 Battle