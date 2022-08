Jersey Numbers for 2022-23 WVU Basketball Season

Returners

G Kedrian Johnson - No. 0

G Kobe Johnson - No. 2

G Seth Wilson - No. 14 (was No. 45 last year)

F Jamel King - No. 4

F James Okonkwo - No. 32

Transfers

G Joe Toussaint - No. 5 (transferred from Iowa)

G Erik Stevenson - No. 10 (transferred from South Carolina)

F Emmitt Matthews Jr. - No. 1 (transferred from Washington)

F Tre Mitchell - No. 3 (transferred from Texas)

F Mohamed Wague - No. 11 (transferred from Harcum College)

F Jimmy Bell Jr. - No. 15 (transferred from Moberly Area CC)

F Patrick Suemnick - No. 24 (transferred from Triton College)

Freshmen

G Josiah Davis - No. 12

F Josiah Harris - No. 22

