Sean McNeil Named Big 12 Conference Player of the Week

McNeil becomes the third Mountaineer to be named player of the week this season.

Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves and West Virginia’s Sean McNeil shared Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week while Kansas’ Jalen Wilson was tabbed Newcomer of the Week. Reaves picked up his second career honor while McNeil and Wilson are first time recipients.

Reaves hit the game-winning shot to lead the Sooners in a double-overtime thriller on the road at No. 14 West Virginia. He produced 28 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists while shooting 50 percent from the field and 100 percent from the free-throw line. The senior guard scored 22 of his points after halftime, including the winning bucket with 26 seconds remaining in the second overtime period. Reaves became just the third player in Big 12 history to produce a game of 28 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. The win was OU's nation-leading fifth over a top-15 team this season.

McNeil averaged 23.5 points for WVU in a 1-1 week against top 25 opponents. He had a career-high 26 points in the win at No. 7 Texas Tech and followed that with 21 points vs. No. 12 Oklahoma. The junior guard hit five 3-point field goals in each game. He shot 60 percent from the floor, 58.8 percent from the 3-point arc, and 87.5 percent from the free-throw line for the week.

Big 12 Player of the Week

Nov. 30 - Derek Culver, West Virginia, F, Jr.

Dec. 7 – Matt Coleman III, Texas, G, Sr.

Dec. 14 - RJ Nembhard, TCU, G, Jr.

Dec. 21 – Kevin Samuel, TCU, C, Jr.

Dec. 28 – Christian Braun, Kansas, G, So.

Jan. 4 – Umoja Gibson, Oklahoma, G, Jr.

Jan. 11 – Andrew Jones, Texas, G, Jr.

Jan. 18 – Mac McClung, Texas Tech, G, Jr.

Jan. 25 – Jared Butler, Baylor, G, Jr.

Feb. 1 – Davion Mitchell, Baylor, G, Jr. and De’Vion Harmon, Oklahoma, G, So.

Feb. 8 – Miles McBride, West Virginia, G, So.

Feb. 15 – Austin Reaves, Oklahoma, G, Sr. and Sean McNeil, West Virginia, G, Jr.

