WATCH: WVU Basketball Season Preview & Record Prediction

Schuyler Callihan

"The Walk Thru Gameday Show" will not end at the end of the football season this year as Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon will continue to record the show once a week throughout the basketball season. 

In the first installment of the basketball episodes, the guys breakdown what to expect in the 2020-21 season as Bob Huggins returns a lot of key players from last year's squad that finished with a 21-10 (9-9) record.

West Virginia begins its season this Wednesday vs South Dakota State in the opening round of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, SD. The game is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Basketball

