OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Mount St. Mary's
The starting lineup for today's game is set.
Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this afternoon's game against Mount St. Mary's.
G Kedrian Johnson
G Erik Stevenson
G Kobe Johnson
F Emmitt Matthews Jr.
F Jimmy Bell Jr.
