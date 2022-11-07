Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Mount St. Mary's

The starting lineup for today's game is set.

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this afternoon's game against Mount St. Mary's.

G Kedrian Johnson

G Erik Stevenson

G Kobe Johnson

Scroll to Continue

Read More

F Emmitt Matthews Jr.

F Jimmy Bell Jr.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

DSC_1890
Football

WVU Football Depth Chart: Oklahoma

By Christopher Hall
Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium
WVU Womens Soccer

WVU Women's Soccer To Host NCAA Tournament First Round Game

By Julia Mellett
USATSI_16830879_168388579_lowres
Football

Week 11 Odds: West Virginia vs Oklahoma

By Schuyler Callihan
Jan 18, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talks with West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the first half against the Baylor Bears at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Mount St. Mary's

By Schuyler Callihan
Jan 11, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talks to his team during a timeout during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Mount St. Mary's

By Schuyler Callihan
West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint drives to the basket against Mountaineer guard Kobe Johnson in the annual Gold and Debut Friday night. Toussaint finished the night with four points and five assists.
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Mount St. Mary's

By Schuyler Callihan
West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr.
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Mount St. Mary's

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17238180_168388579_lowres
Basketball

2022-23 Record Predictions for WVU Basketball

By Schuyler Callihan