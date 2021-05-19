Sports Illustrated home
WVU Takes Major Drop in ESPN Bracketology

The Mountaineers slide down in a big way in Joe Lunardi's latest projection.
Author:
Publish date:

The West Virginia basketball roster is in flux as they await the decisions of guards Miles McBride, Sean McNeil, and Taz Sherman. The Mountaineers have already lost veterans Jordan McCabe and Emmitt Matthews Jr. to the transfer portal and Derek Culver to the professional ranks. If McBride and McNeil leave their names in the 2021 NBA Draft, that will mean the Mountaineers will have to replace four starters from last year's team.

Last month, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi released his initial bracketology projection for the 2021-22 season and opened West Virginia as a No. 6 seed. With the loss of Culver and the potential loss of others, Lunardi slid the Mountaineers down to a No. 8 seed in the Midwest Region in his latest projection that was released on Tuesday.

1. UCLA vs 16. Bryant/Morgan St.

8. West Virginia vs 9. Virginia

5. UConn vs 12. Ohio

4. Kentucky vs 13. Wright St.

6. North Carolina vs 11. Seton Hall/St. Mary's

3. Maryland vs 14. Winthrop

7. Auburn vs 10. Arizona

2. Baylor vs 15. Grand Canyon

