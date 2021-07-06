OFFICIAL: Two Newcomers Arrive on Campus

Old Dominion transfer Malik Curry and freshman Jamel King have arrived at WVU and are set to join the team the school announced today.

Curry led Old Dominion in scoring, assists, and steals in each of the past two seasons and earned Second Team All-Conference USA honors as a junior. Last season, Curry averaged 15.7 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

"He's really good at attacking the rim,” Huggins said of Curry. “We needed somebody who can put pressure on the rim. Taz and Sean can both score but they're really not great at attacking the rim. Malik can really attack the rim. I think he's a guy who can get other guys shots because of his ability to penetrate. I really liked what I saw."

As for King, he is a very solid three-point shooter that has a consistent motion to his shot. Coming to WVU, King's offensive game is very similar to that of sophomore Jalen Bridges. He has the ability to make highly contested threes and will knock down pretty much anything when given an open look. He does drive the ball down the paint on occasion but that is one area of his game that he needs to continue to develop. With his length, King could be an asset on the offensive glass but again, will need to work on getting inside a little more to have that type of impact. Behind Bridges, the only other true wing West Virginia has on the roster is Taj Thweatt who appeared in just nine games as a true freshman. With Thweatt's limited experience, King will have a chance to compete for minutes as early as this upcoming season.

