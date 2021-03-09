Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Was Taz Sherman Robbed of the Sixth Man of the Year Award?

The Mountaineer senior guard was unhappy of the voters decision.
Individual awards don't necessarily mean much in the grand scheme of things and I'm sure the majority of players will say the same thing. They just want to win games, win championships, and the awards are just an added bonus.

With that said, it is hard to fathom that West Virginia senior guard Taz Sherman was not named Sixth Man of the Year by the Big 12 Conference. He notched 20 or more points in five games this season and averaged 13.4 points per game coming off the bench. Sherman did have a couple of starts sprinkled in here and there but he was mainly the Mountaineers' offensive spark off the bench.

Instead, the award was given to Texas sophomore big man Kai Jones who averaged 8.5 points and 4.8 rebounds. In the two meetings vs West Virginia, Jones totaled 14 points and collected six rebounds. He's an athletic big that has the ability to stretch the floor which can be a matchup problem for some teams.

Although Jones is deserving of the award, there were really only two games that he had a monster night. He had 15 points and 10 boards in a one-point loss to Oklahoma and 17 points and eight rebounds in a win over Iowa State who failed to win a Big 12 Conference game this season.

Sherman was a big part of West Virginia's 19-point comeback win at Oklahoma State, scored 25 in the win over Kansas, and nearly led the Mountaineers to a victory over No. 2 Baylor by leading all scorers with 26. 

Once again, Kai Jones is 100% deserving of the award, but Sherman not getting credited for having a big role in many of West Virginia's wins is questionable, to say the least.

