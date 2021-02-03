WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Iowa State

WVU head coach Bob Huggins meets with the media following Tuesday's victory over Iowa State.

West Virginia moves on to 12-5 (5-3 Big 12) after defeating the Cyclones 76-72 Tuesday night in Ames.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following the team's win. You can watch the full postgame video at the top of this page.

The Mountaineers will return to the WVU Coliseum for a marquee matchup against No. 23 Kansas at 2:00 p.m. EST Saturday afternoon on CBS.

